IPL 2021: From 'Chris Morris to Jos Butler,' 5 players from Rajasthan Royals to watch out for

Clinching the trophy in 2008, Rajasthan Royals has been trying it's luck to bag the championship title since then in the Indian Premiere League and win second title. In IPL 2021 auction, RR has spent quite an amount for star players.

They broke the bank for Chris Morris in the recent IPL auction which went to become the most expensive purchase in the IPL history. Royals will have a new captain in Sanju Samson for this IPL. The franchise was also banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2015 for two years based on a 2013 betting scandal.

Here’s a look at 5 players to watch out for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021