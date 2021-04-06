IPL 2021: From 'Chris Morris to Jos Butler,' 5 players from Rajasthan Royals to watch out for

Clinching the trophy in 2008, Rajasthan Royals has been trying it's luck to bag the championship title since then in the Indian Premiere League and win second title. In IPL 2021 auction, RR has spent quite an amount for star players.
They broke the bank for Chris Morris in the recent IPL auction which went to become the most expensive purchase in the IPL history. Royals will have a new captain in Sanju Samson for this IPL. The franchise was also banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2015 for two years based on a 2013 betting scandal.
Here’s a look at 5 players to watch out for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021
Ben Stokes
The best all-rounder in world cricket right now in all three formats and Ben Stokes by RR was bought in the IPL auction for a huge amount. Stokes undoubtedly can win close encounters with his bat as well as pick up crucial wickets when the team requires the most. He has 920 runs and 28 wickets in IPL cricket. With this record in his bag, he will have a lot to offer for the Royals this season too.
Sanju Samson
The Kerala cricketer started off the IPL brilliantly in the last season but tapered off later. Rajasthan doesn’t have a lot of experience in the Indian core and they rely a lot on Samson who has been around for a long time now. The 26-year-old will be working with a new head coach and a lot will be expected from him in this IPL too.
He has already been part of eight IPL seasons. The wicket-keeper batsman has 2584 IPL runs against his name that also include two centuries.
Jos Butler
Jos Buttler had an excellent IPL in 2018 and had a great impact on the RR's progress to the playoffs in that year. He has had two decent seasons in the last two years. He finished the last season with 328 runs in 13 IPL games and had to change his batting order to get the right balance. He is a match-winner and his form will be crucial if the Royals have to make it to the playoffs and win the title.
Chris Morris
Chris Morris hit headlines during the IPL Auction 2021 after he went for a whopping amount of 16.25 crore rupees. He has played 70 IPL matches in which he took 80 wickets and scored runs at 157 strike rate. He became the highest paid player in the IPL.
Morris being the bowling all-rounder who can hit the ball coming down the order and his four overs can be a threat for the opponents.
David Miller
Miller dons the ability to take on the opposition bowlers at any given moment in the match. With 329 T20 matches in his bag, Miller has scored 7174 runs at an average close to 35. He is one of the most experienced T20 player in the world.
Miller can play in the middle order and also in the top order.
