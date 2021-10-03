IPL 2021, FPJ Poll: 70% of cricket fans back RCB to win against PBKS in today's match

Mumbai: A tense game is underway as the Virat Kohli-led RCB takes on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in the Sunday blaster here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams have performed well in their previous games but the race to the playoffs is not yet over.

RCB is looking in a good position after winning the last two consecutive matches and has to win just one more game of the upcoming three matches they have left to play to book their berth into the top four. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have to carry on their struggle to win all the games that are pending if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

The Free Press Journal conducted a poll on Twitter ahead of the match commenced today at 3:30 PM. The poll was conducted to find out which of the two teams will win the battle on the field today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Poll results show that there are more possibilities of RCB winning the game against PBKS as 70% of cricket fans have voted in favor of the Virat Kohli-led side, while only 30% are favouring Punjab Kings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will be looking to put pressure on the opposition.

Both teams have sensational players who could win the games for their individual team along with Kohli and Rahul being the top run-scorers for their respective teams.

Virat Kohli earlier last month announced that he will be stepping down as the RCB skipper after this season of the IPL and expressed his wish to win the trophy at least once while he is still the team captain.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:00 PM IST