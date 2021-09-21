IPL 2021: First ever five-wicket haul for young Arshdeep Singh against RR

The first innings of the night belonged to Arshdeep Singh as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul to peg back Rajasthan Royals and restrict them to 185/10 in their 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami also shone with the ball, picking up 5 wickets.

Earlier, Evin Lewis (36) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) had gotten Rajasthan Royals off to a brisk start. The team surpassed 50 in just 5 overs. Once they were dismissed, Liam Livingstone (25) and Mahipal Lomror (43) took up the boundary-scoring duties. But RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and a mini-collapse at the end meant they could not get past 200.

The Punjab Kings bowler bowled well throughout the innings and his figures of 5/32 were richly deserved.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the 3rd match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings needs 186 runs to win from 20 overs.

(with inputs from Hindustan Times)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:49 PM IST