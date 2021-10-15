IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

After a number of games and a plethora of setbacks, here we are all set and ready for the final clash of the Vivo IPL 2021 in which a determined Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the ever so consistent Chennai Super Kings.

What a journey it has been for the Kolkata Knight Riders, after a dismal run of form in the first leg, KKR turned things around in a dramatic fashion and have battled their way into the finals. Although they were given a couple of mighty scares in the eliminator and the qualifier when things got a little too close for comfort, they eventually emerged victoriously.

On the other hand, CSK has played like CSK often plays. Consistent, calm and always a step ahead of the opposition. The best part is, Thala Dhoni struck form in the qualifier and guided his side into the finals which will give him a lot of confidence going into the finals.

Dream11 Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – IPL 2021-

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Teams

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Probable Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewoo

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:41 AM IST