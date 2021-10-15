IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are once again in the finals of the Indian Premier League for the fourth time and will be taking on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders here at Dubai International Stadium. Both sides have held a strong position in this season of the IPL, with CSK sitting at the top-tier from the beginning while KKR coming from the bottom to the top. Both Dhoni and Morgan are experienced and clever captains who have also lead their respective teams in the finals in previous seasons.

CSK, led by three-time title-winning captain MS Dhoni, will aim to add a fourth in their bag. KKR, on the other hand, were twice victorious under former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's reign in the previous years.

Both, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have been extremely strong and adaptable to the UAE conditions. While CSK is making their ninth IPL final appearance, Eoin Morgan will be hoping to end KKR’s seven-year wait for the title in today's final.

Interestingly, KKR has had a 100 percent record in the finals, they have entered the final of the IPL in 2012 and 2014 and have won both times. In 2012, their win came against CSK.

As the two top contenders battle for the silver cup, here is the list of players in today's match to watch out for.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, the opening batsman for the CSK is the main reason CSK has won many battles in the IPL 2021. Gaikwad has not only given CSK good starts in the powerplay and but also ensured that he plays long and capitalize the starts in the middle-overs. Gaikwad has scored the second-most number of runs this season. In 15 matches, he has managed to score 603 runs at a strike rate of close to 140. He has also hit one century. Gaikwad is just 23 runs shy short of reaching KL Rahul’s tally of 626 runs, who currently holds the orange cap.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja has played several match-defining cameos with MS Dhoni on his side in every important game. His 8-ball 22-run cameo helped the side register a two-wicket win over KKR. He was equally effective with the ball, giving away just 21 runs in 4 overs for 1 wicket in their last encounter vs KKR. Jadeja has managed to score 227 runs at a strike rate of 145.51. With the ball, he has claimed 15 wickets in 11 matches.

Sunil Narine: A definite watch out in today's match, the West Indian all-rounder has done wonders with his bat and ball when needed. In the match-winning all round performance against RCB, Sunil Narine took 4 wickets for 21 runs to end the road for Virat Kohli and co in the tournament. For Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Narine remains the match-winner since 2018 and has performed on every occasion for the team with bat and bowl. In the current season, Sunil Narine has taken 14 wickets in 13 matches which is the most after the 2018 season where he took 17 Wickets.

Shubman Gill: The most complete opening batsman for Kolkata Knight Riders throughout the season, he has been a dependable player whose attacking cricket playing abilities with his great hand and eye coordination put the assurance. In the current season, Shubman has great success with bat and has contributed 427 runs in 16 matches including 2 half-centuries. He has smacked few match-winning knocks as well.

Varun Chakravarthy: CSK has been outfoxed by Varun Chakravarthy on many occasions and he has managed to take out captain MS Dhoni thrice on four occasions. The CSK has failed to reach Chakravarthy’s variations. Eoin Morgan is likely to keep Varun Chakarvarthy’s one or two overs in the death overs, especially for MS Dhoni. Varun Chakravarthy has also been brilliant against the CSK batters in the powerplay overs as the mystery spinner has gone from strength to strength all season. In 16 games, the spinner has conceded runs at an economy of 6.40 while picking up 18 wickets.

The match will commence at 7:30 here at Dubai International Stadium

