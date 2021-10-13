IPL 2021: Fans trend #NoWarnerNoSRH after David Warner sacking

The fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad started a campaign using #NoWarnerNoSRH on Wednesday, after David Warner was sacked as captain and also left out of the team group in IPL 2021. The Australian opener revealed that there was no communication made to him about the reasons for dropping him or sacking him as captain.

“It will be a lie if one says that he isn’t the best player to have played for the Sunrisers,” the fans wrote in the letter addressed to the owners of the SRH franchise. “His aggression on field and his dynamic attitude gave our team a scintillating outlook.”

“We fans are unaware of the entire saga that has transpired around the sacking of David Warner as captain of our team and his exclusion from our playing 11,” they added.

Warner played eight matches in this season and had modest returns. He scored 195 runs at a strike rate of under 110 and had one half century to show. He led SRH in six matches, winning only one, before Kane Williamson was given the mantle.

“Though he has had a bad season with the bat, he will have our complete support forever. Whatever the reasons may be we want the retention of David Warner,” they wrote.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:00 PM IST