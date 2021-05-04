IPL 2021: Factors point to the obvious - Forget IPL; T20 World will be played in UAE

Once the dust settles down and everyone is back where they belong, BCCI will have to answer a couple of obvious questions – when will the IPL resume and will T20 World Cup happen in India?

The Indian team is expected to leave for the England tour in first week of June, so the window for resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be ruled out before India's tour of England as the situation in India as it stands is unlikely to improve anytime soon,

BCCI is contemplating resuming the league after September 18 when the Indian players return from their tour of England. But that would come at a very high cost. India is expected to host New Zealand before the T20 World Cup slotted between October 18 and November 15. Organising IPL then would jeopardize India’s pre-World Cup plans of strategising and gelling the team together.