Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:25 PM IST

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match

FPJ Web Desk
Royal Challengers Bangalore players and Kolkata Knight Riders players Shake hands after Kolkata Knight Riders win the match during the eliminator match of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 11th October 2021 |

Sunil Narine gave glimpses of his 'old mystery' with the ball and then topped it up with three monster sixes as Kolkata Knight Riders' four-wicket victory in an exciting 'Eliminator' dashed Virat Kohli's dream of winning an IPL trophy while leading Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR will now meet Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier on Tuesday to decide Chennai Super Kings' rivals for the title clash on October 15.

Narine, who had to remodel his action after coming under the scanner due to a suspect action multiple times, singlehandedly "eliminated" Royal Challengers Bangalore with bowling figures of 4 for 21.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 626

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 603

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 551

4. Faf du Plessis - 547

5. Glenn Maxwell - 513

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 32

2. Avesh Khan - 23

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 21

4. Mohammed Shami - 19

5. Rashid Khan - 18

IPL 2021: Sunil Narine's four wickets sink RCB; KKR to take on DC in Qualifier 2

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:26 PM IST
