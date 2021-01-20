IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals release Jason Roy, Alex Carey ahead of mini auction; check out full list of retained players

Ahead of the mini auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to retain 19 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Jason Roy and Alex Carey have been released from the squad.

The players who have been retained by the franchise from their last season's Runners-Up finish include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Last season's Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, along with his South African pace partner Anrich Nortje, Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and English bowler Chris Woakes have also been retained.

Here is the full list of retained players:

INDIANS:

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Ajinkya Rahane

4. Rishabh Pant

5. Shreyas Iyer

6. Axar Patel

7. Amit Mishra

8. Ishant Sharma

9. Ravichandran Ashwin

10. Lalit Yadav

11. Harshal Patel

12. Avesh Khan

13. Pravin Dubey

OVERSEAS:

1. Kagiso Rabada

2. Anrich Nortje

3. Marcus Stoinis

4. Shimron Hetmyer

5. Chris Woakes

6. Daniel Sams

Here is the full list of released players:

INDIANS:

1. Mohit Sharma

2. Tushar Deshpande

OVERSEAS:

1. Keemo Paul

2. Sandeep Lamichhane

3. Alex Carey

4. Jason Roy