IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Score, Dream 11, Pitch Report, Probable 11; Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore battle for top spot

Two teams with best powerplays in this IPL so far
The Delhi Capitals have relied upon thier in-form openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to score at a rate of 8.4 in the powerplay. Their opponents today are the team who have scored quicker.
Match Details
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Toss: 7 pm
Points Table Standings: DC 2nd (8 points/5 games) | RCB 3rd (8 points/5 games)
Head-to-Head: 24 matches – RCB 14 | DC 10
Though RCB hold an edge in head-to-head encounters, DC have pulled off wins in last four meetings between these two sides.
Pitch Report
The world’s biggest cricket stadium consists of both red and black soil pitches, with the latter offering variable bounce. Though the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match turned out to be a low-scoring affair, the pitch offers value for good shots. Team winning the toss will likely field first considering the dew factor coming in later in the evening. Expect the pitch to be sporting with something available for batsmen as well as bowlers.
Par score: 165
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP
Probable XI
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Umesh Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal
Dream 11
Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan
Team: AB de Villiers (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan
