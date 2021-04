IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In match 22 of Vivo IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals led by the flamboyant Rishabh Pant will take on King Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams have had an impressive start to their respective campaigns.

DC, despite missing some big names, is performing as per expectations. In form openers, solid middle-order and a strong bowling attack has guided the team to 4 wins in 5 matches. However, DC's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to take a break from this year's IPL in order to support his family in the time of pandemic. His absence is surely going to hurt the Delhi franchise.

RCB on the other hand suffered a crushing defeat in their last game. After winning 4 games in a row, Kohli's team was thrashed by 'Thala' Dhoni's men. Moreover, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have also left the IPL citing personal reasons which in turn will reduce overseas options for the side.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada

DC vs RCB: Dream11 Team

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Probable Playing 11