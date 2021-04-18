IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

In match 11 of Vivo IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant will take on Punjab Kings. Both teams would be hungry to get a win under their belt.

DC would breathe easy now as their marquee pacer Anrich Nortje is available for selection as it was revealed that his earlier COVID test was incorrect. He will probably replace Tom Curran who was expensive in the last game.

PBKS started their tournament with a win but had a disastrous outing against the Chennai Super Kings. They were defeated by Dhoni and Co. within 16 overs. However, Punjab is not expected to make a lot of changes in the playing eleven despite making just 106 runs in their last game.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Riley Meredith

DC vs PBKS: Dream11 Team

Teams

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Aniruddha Joshi, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Probable Playing 11