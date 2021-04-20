IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

After a one-sided clash on mundane-Monday, the top two sides from the last edition of the IPL are ready to lock horns on terrific-Tuesday. In match 13 of the ongoing edition of the Vivo IPL, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians haven't scored big in the tournament thus far. Yet, they have been able to win games as their bowlers have found ways of pulling miraculous comebacks. MI have the winning momentum with them as they recently defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in another low-scoring thriller and would like to extend their winning run by thrashing Pant's Army.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand would be extremely happy with their performance in the last game. They chased down 195 with 10 balls to spare. Dhawan's heroics again guided the team to a thumping win. Although, DC would have to deliver a better bowling performance against the Mumbai Indians.

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

