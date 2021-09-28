IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant almost smashes Dinesh Karthik in head trying to save his wicket; watch video

Mumbai: It was a tense game for the Delhi Capital's skipper Rishab Pant after the team collapsed against Kolkata Knight Rider's bowling attack and was able to put up a very low score of 127 while batting first here at Sharjah cricket stadium. After the quick fall of wickets, Pant came in at number three to help push the team for a defendable total. Pant is an aggressive batsman and he has many times came into the limelight after failing to perform.

In another drama in the match between KKR and DC, Pant while batting aggressively almost hit KKR wicket-keeper Dinesh Kartik in the head while trying to save the ball from falling on wickets. This might have resulted in a serious injury, but fortunately, it was a swing and a miss.

The incident took place off the first ball of the 17th over when pacer Varun Chakravarthy bowled a quick leg-break, Pant sliced the ball near his feet close to the stumps and made a hard swing with his bat right through Dinesh Kartik's face.

KKR restricted DC to a low total of 127 and won the match comfortably by 3 wickets and 10 balls remaining. Pant scored 39 off 26 balls.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:46 PM IST