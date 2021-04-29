IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In match 25 of Vivo IPL 2021, the Knight Riders from Kolkata will take on the Delhi Capitals. KKR finally ended their 4-game losing streak by defeating the Punjab Kings in their last game, whereas DC lost their previous encounter against RCB by just 1 run.

DC led by Rishabh Pant is a tough side to go past. The team has a tremendous top order and a lethal bowling unit. However, a lot of questions have been raised on Rishabh Pant's captaincy in the last few games as the bowling changes have been abrupt. Moreover, DC needs Marcus Stoinis to strike big in the final few overs, like he did last season.

Whereas KKR finally breathed a sigh of relief after winning their previous game. The team's top order failed to impress yet again in the previous match but captain Morgan struck form and guided the team to a much needed win. KKR needs more runs at the top.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders : My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Kagiso Rabada

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje

Probable Playing 11