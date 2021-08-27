IPL 2021 | Dawid Malan looks for answers as he gears up to play for Punjab Kings

Leeds, August 27: Swashbuckling England batsman Dawid Malan says he is committed to play for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League starting in the UAE on September 19 and will think later about the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Malan, who is the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, made a fine comeback in Test cricket after three years with a splendid 70 in England first innings against India.

"The only guarantee we have at the moment is IPL, we don't know if we're going to the World Cup and we don't know if we're going to the Ashes, so it leaves us in quite a tough situation," the 33-year-old said at a virtual press conference after the second day's play.

"I think all possibilities but at the moment I'm committed to the IPL. Yeah that's where I am at the moment. Nothing sort of changed at the moment, maybe we can reassess."

Malan added 139 runs for the third wicket with skipper Joe Root (121), may have resurrected his Test career to brighten his chances for the coveted Ashes in Australia later this year but Malan said he's not taking anything for granted.

"Say you give up the IPL and you don't get picked for either of the England squads, then you've given up the IPL. There is no guarantees at the moment, it (Ashes) is still a long way to go. There is five innings left in the Test series so far," he said.

The dashing left-hander, who was recalled at No. 3 after England promoted Haseeb Hameed to open in place of the dropped Dom Sibley, hoped that his dilemma would be resolved soon.

"...or if you go to IPL and then you get selected after you've gone to IPL, then you're sat in the bubble for five-and-a-half months. Hopefully we can get some answers and we can find some time to get a rest out of these bubbles."

Malan was all praise for Root and said he had the best seat in the house to see his skipper hit a majestic 121, his third century against India in three matches.

"He (Root) is phenomenal, isn't he? He just scores runs all the time... You look at all the best players that have played, all the greats, if you want to put it that way, as soon as you miss your line and your length, they hurt you. Joe is one of those.

"It's great to watch and it's great to have the best seat in the house when he does play as well as that."

Asked what Root does differently, Malans said: "He just moves his feet so well and his position when he hits the ball is so good, he hits the ball so much later than most people."

"The wicket changed massively from the first day the first hour when they were batting... I would not say they were flat with their bowling.

"They absolutely ran in and tried their socks off. They asked a lot of questions probably didnt get that much help from the wicket," Malan said.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 05:43 PM IST