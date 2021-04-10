IPL 2021: CSK's Suresh Raina scores 54 on comeback against Delhi Capitals; Twitter goes gaga

On the day two of the IPL's 14th season, three time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off the evening with batting as Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat. Notably, CSK's star player Suresh Raina announced his return to the IPL in style against the DC.

Raina scored 54 before being run-out when Ravindra Jadeja crashed into the bowler, leaving him stranded in the 16th over.

He brought up his half century with huge six off a pull off Marcus Stoinis’ bowling in the 13th over of the innings.

Raina had walked into bat in the third over when Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed and CSK were 7/2.

Raina took 32 deliveries to get to his fifty on return and had smashed 4 sixes and 3 boundaries during that time.

No wonder Mr Raina with his outstanding comeback made his fans go gaga over it. Twitter was flooded with reactions praising Suresh Raina for hitting stupendously for the yellow gang. Here's a look at the reactions: