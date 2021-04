IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad

In match 23 of Vivo IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings will take on SunRisers Hyderabad. Led by 'Thala' Dhoni, CSK have produced incredible performances this season. The men in yellow have won 4 out of their 5 games thus far. Whereas SRH are languishing right at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win and 4 losses.

The veterans in the CSK camp have been in tremendous form this season. Faf du Plessis has been in great touch with the bat, Raina has made some useful contributions and Sir Jadeja has already done everything humanly possible on the cricket pitch. CSK would be a very tough team to go past.

Whereas SRH is still searching for the right balance in the side. They have bowled comparatively well but their middle order has been caught napping on several occasions. The team needs someone in the middle order to guide the team to the finish.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs SRH: Dream11 Team

Teams

SunRisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Probable Playing 11