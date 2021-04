IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

After super-Sunday, we are all set for the high octane Royal-King clash on Monday. The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royals from Rajasthan in match 12 of Vivo IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings are back on track after a thumping win against the Punjab Kings. A tremendous performance by the CSK bowlers restricted the star-studded PBKS batting line-up to just 106 in 20 overs. CSK would like to continue on its merry way and gain winning momentum.

Rajasthan Royals have also found the winning combination. Despite not having Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes in the side, RR has managed to put forth impressive performances in both the matches they have played so far. Jaydev Unadkat's match winning spell in the last game has provided the necessary boost to the team's bowling line-up in the absence of Archer.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, David Miller

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat

Teams

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

