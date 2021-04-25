IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In match 19 of Vivo IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings will take on the invincible Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams have had a brilliant start to the tournament.

CSK, after losing their first game, have found ways of dominating the opposition. They have won all of their last three games. CSK's lower order has been magnificent with the bat and the team has ample number of bowling options at their disposal which makes them a tough team to go past.

RCB on the other hand is the only team in the competition which is yet to loose a game. Devdutt Padikkal smashed a tremendous ton in the last game. King Kohli also struck form, Maxwell and de Villiers have been in amazing touch as well. Moreover, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel's immaculate bowling has played a huge role in placing RCB at the top of thr points table.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Teams

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

