IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming, live score, Pitch Report, probable 11 and Dream 11 predictions

Match details
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Toss: 7 pm
Match start: 7.30 pm
Head-to-Head: With 14 wins and 9 losses in 23 games, CSK head into the contest with numerical advantage. In recent contests too, Chennai have dominated Punjab Kings by winning four of their last five meetings. However, Punjab head into this one with full of confidence after an opening success while CSK are coming in after a loss in their first game.
Pitch: Wankhede wicket has always favoured the batting side. But the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals turned out to be a low scorer as it was played on a different wicket. Expect this one to be played on a belter.
Par score: 180-200
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP
FPJ Dream XI predictions before toss
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran
Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur
Dream XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
