IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming, live score, Pitch Report, probable 11 and Dream 11 predictions

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss: 7 pm

Match start: 7.30 pm

Head-to-Head: With 14 wins and 9 losses in 23 games, CSK head into the contest with numerical advantage. In recent contests too, Chennai have dominated Punjab Kings by winning four of their last five meetings. However, Punjab head into this one with full of confidence after an opening success while CSK are coming in after a loss in their first game.

Pitch: Wankhede wicket has always favoured the batting side. But the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals turned out to be a low scorer as it was played on a different wicket. Expect this one to be played on a belter.

Par score: 180-200

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

FPJ Dream XI predictions before toss

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur

Dream XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur

Probable playing XI's

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.