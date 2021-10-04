IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

Mumbai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be taking in Rishab Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the 50th match of the second phase of the UAE leg of IPL here at Dubai International Stadium.

Both the teams have qualified for the knockout with the highest points on the table and now it is the race for the top spot. CSK even after losing their last game against Rajasthan Royals has managed to stay on the top with 18 points as they have a better Net Run Rate. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have won their last three encounters and boast a potent pace line-up that can trouble the Super Kings batters.

Both teams have leading wicket-takers and leading run-scorers and it would interesting to see how today's game will play out. As the top two teams clash against each other to achieve the top spot here is list of 5 player's in today's match to watchout for:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad became the second-highest run-scorer in and CSK's top run-getter in this season of the IPL after his maiden century against Rajasthan Royals in the Sunday blaster. His unbeaten 101 knock here at Abu Dhabi was a memorable moment for the youngster as he is being trained under MS Dhoni and received praise from many legendary cricketers. He has hit a total of 508 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.80 and is the top contender for the orange cap.

Avesh Khan: He trembled the defending champions Mumbai Indians with his pace taking 3 top wickets including MI skipper Rohit Sharma. The right-handed pacer has got all from speed to bounce, from yorker to blockhole. Known for his speed, the youngster is one of the best talent hunts for this year's IPL. He is second in line after RCB's Harshal Patel in the race for the purple cap with 12 wickets in 12 matches.

Shreyas Iyer: Former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in sensational form since his return from a shoulder injury. Iyer had led the Capitals into the 2020 IPL but this time he is focusing on his batting with Rishab Pant as a young captain on his side. He played an important knock of 33 runs against MI. In his last four matches, Iyer has hit 124 runs with an average of 62.

Ravindra Jadeja: The man has never left MS Dhoni's side and has been a crucial part of CSK since the beginning. The all-rounder has been in the form of his life and would want to put in a similar performance against Delhi Capitals. Ravindra Jadeja scored 32 off just 15 balls as Chennai Super Kings posted 189 batting first against Rajasthan Royals. This was Jadeja’s second cameo after he scored 22 off 8 to help CSK beat KKR in their previous game.

Axar Patel: Learning from his seniors, Axar Patel seems to have mastered the art of reading the pitch conditions more precisely than the experienced off-spinner he is playing with and against. The left-arm orthodox bowler started his career from IPL and went on to play for team India. He has bagged 12 wickets in 8 games at an average of 7.21.

