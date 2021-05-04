IPL 2021: CSK squad in strict isolation, match against RR on Wednesday to be rescheduled: Reports

This comes after the RCB versus KKR game on Monday was also postponed as two KKR squad members, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19. KKR have gone into hard quarantine with Sandeep and Varun isolating under the supervision of the health experts in the team.

Meanwhile, BCCI is reportedly planning to shift the remainder of the Indian Premier League to Mumbai as the Covid-19 crisis is wreaking havoc in the country. This comes after COVID-19 positive cases were recorded within IPL bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The tournament is currently scheduled to be played in Delhi and Ahmedabad until May 8, after which Bengaluru and Kolkata will host the rest of the league matches.

The playoffs and the final of the ongoing edition of the IPL are scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad. The final will be played on May 3.