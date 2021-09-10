IPL 2021: CSK looking to get players from England to Dubai on Saturday, says CEO

New Delhi: After the fifth test between India and England was called off hours before the toss in the wake of COVID outbreak in the Indian contingent, IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings are looking to get the players who are part of the team to Dubai by Saturday. The men will then follow a six-day quarantine and join the rest of the team members who are already in the IPL 2021 bubble.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development while speaking to news agency ANI and said the team is keeping fingers crossed that the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Cheteshwar Pujara can fly into Dubai on Saturday.

"Now that the Test match is off, we are looking to get the CSK boys into Dubai tomorrow," he said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered for a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which was scheduled to get underway in Manchester from Friday.

The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 among few members of Indian team management forced the decision of suspending the match.

The 14th edition, which was postponed in May this year due to the pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a high voltage clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first contest on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Chennai Super Kings. Overall,13 matches will take place in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has laid a 46-page health advisory that features all the pointers that everyone associated with the Indian Premiere League needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the tournament.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 06:09 PM IST