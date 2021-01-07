IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings to release Kedar Jadhav ahead of auction?

Kedar Jadhav, the Chennai Super Kings cricketer who had a disastrous outing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is likely to be released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.
According to a report in Insidesport, CSK will release Jadhav due to his lacklustre performance in the previous season which saw him scoring only 62 runs in eight matches. He failed to hit even one six.
“Jadhav was not in best of form in IPL 2020. He was also struggling with his fitness. CSK will move on from Jadhav in IPL 2021, everyone in the team management feels that it will be prudent to take this hard call and invest in future,” a source told Insidesport.
In the mega-auction of IPL 2018, CSK brought Jadhav for Rs 7.8 crore. He played only the opening match of the tournament before being ruled out of the complete season. In the next edition, he scored 162 runs before being ruled out of the playoff matches.
And, in the previous season, Jadhav was available for the full season but failed to put up a show.
Talking about CSK, the team will be without the services of Shane Watson as the Australian opener has called time on his IPL career. Veteran Suresh Raina is likely to make a comeback after missing out from the 2020 edition due to personal reasons. CSK are also likely to release Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir from the squad.
