IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings to release Kedar Jadhav ahead of auction?

Kedar Jadhav, the Chennai Super Kings cricketer who had a disastrous outing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is likely to be released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

According to a report in Insidesport, CSK will release Jadhav due to his lacklustre performance in the previous season which saw him scoring only 62 runs in eight matches. He failed to hit even one six.

“Jadhav was not in best of form in IPL 2020. He was also struggling with his fitness. CSK will move on from Jadhav in IPL 2021, everyone in the team management feels that it will be prudent to take this hard call and invest in future,” a source told Insidesport.