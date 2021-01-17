IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings not sure about retaining Suresh Raina, says report

After a disastrous outing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to make some big calls ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. With this year's tournament likely to be skipper MS Dhoni's last, the team management may be looking for a complete revamp.

According to a report, CSK's batting mainstay Suresh Raina may not find a place in the Yellow Army, and the reason is his hefty price of Rs 11 crore.

As per IPL 2018 mega-auction rules, the first-choice retention player (MS Dhoni) earns Rs 15 crore. Second-choice retention (Suresh Raina) takes home Rs 11 crore, while the third-choice retention (Ravindra Jadeja) mints Rs 7 crore. Now, according to the IPL norms, if a player has to be retained by the IPL franchise, it has to be done on a same price as it was in the previous year. The franchises can neither reduce nor increase the salary for any retained player.

Now, if CSK has to retain Suresh Raina, they will have to pay Rs 11 crore from their total purse of Rs 85 crore. This is a major decision for the franchise as they are looking for a revamp. Also, the former Indian cricketer's recent form is nothing to write home about.

“CSK has to take a big call on Raina. No doubt he has contributed a lot to the CSK’s success in past. As the team is revamping itself to pay or block 11 crore from 85 crore total pay-purse is something which may pinch the Yellow Army. That is the reason they are deliberating hard on the same," a source close to the CSK think-tank told Insidesport.

Earlier, there were reports of CSK releasing Kedar Jadhav ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. “Jadhav was not in best of form in IPL 2020. He was also struggling with his fitness. CSK will move on from Jadhav in IPL 2021, everyone in the team management feels that it will be prudent to take this hard call and invest in future,” a source told Insidesport.