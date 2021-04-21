IPL 2021: Check out the points table after SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) outclassed Punjab Kings by nine wickets to snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120, courtesy pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24), who shared five wickets between them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers.

Chasing the total, opener Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) first added 73 runs off 60 balls with David Warner (37) and then shared an unbeaten 48-run stand with Kane Williamson (16) to take SRH home in 18.4 overs.

For Punjab Kings, nobody could make a big score as wickets fell at regular intervals. Mayank Agarwal (22) and Shahrukh Khan (22) were the top scorers.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 points ( played 3, won 3)

2. Delhi Capitals - 6 points (played 4, won 3)

3. Chennai Super Kings - 4 points (played 3, won 2)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 4, won 2)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 4, won 1)