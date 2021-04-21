Cricket

IPL 2021: Check out the points table after SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings clash

Chennai: David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad run between the wickets during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) outclassed Punjab Kings by nine wickets to snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120, courtesy pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24), who shared five wickets between them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers.

Chasing the total, opener Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) first added 73 runs off 60 balls with David Warner (37) and then shared an unbeaten 48-run stand with Kane Williamson (16) to take SRH home in 18.4 overs.

For Punjab Kings, nobody could make a big score as wickets fell at regular intervals. Mayank Agarwal (22) and Shahrukh Khan (22) were the top scorers.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 points ( played 3, won 3)

2. Delhi Capitals - 6 points (played 4, won 3)

3. Chennai Super Kings - 4 points (played 3, won 2)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 4, won 2)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

