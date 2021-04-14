IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

RCB had managed a mere 149 for eight after being asked to bat first. However, in reply, SRH could muster only 143 for nine.

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner led from the front with a 37-ball 54, while Manish Pandey contributed 38. The two added 83 runs for the second wicket and helped their side close in on the target of 150, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed snared three wickets to change the complexion of the game.

For RCB, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 off 41 balls. At the top of the order, RCB captain Virat Kohli made 33 off 29 balls but his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, returning to the team after recovering from COVID-19, got out for 11. AB Devilliers, Dan Christian weren't able to perform.

For SRH, the bowlers produced a disciplined performance with leg-spinner Rashid Khan returning very impressive figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. The most successful bowler for SRH, however, was Jason Holder as he picked up 3/30.

Check out the points table this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4 points ( played 2, won 2)

2. Delhi Capitals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

3. Mumbai Indians - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

4. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 0 points (played 1, won 0)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 2, won 0)

8. Chennai Super Kings - 0 points (played 1, won 0)