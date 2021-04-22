IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals clash

Devdutt Padikkal managed to overshadow none other than the great Virat Kohli with an elegant hundred in Royal Challengers Bangalore's successful 178-run chase against Rajasthan Royals, in a virtual cakewalk of an IPL contest here on Thursday. It hardly happens that someone as brilliant as Kohli, plays a second fiddle, allowing the talented left-hander use his sinewy wrists to caress the balls to all parts of the ground during a mind-blowing maiden IPL century -- an unbeaten 101 off 52 balls.

RCB never looked in any tearing hurry and yet the target was achieved in only 16.3 overs with all 10 wickets intact. Kohli went on the offensive once Padikkal had ensured victory as his contribution was 72 not out off 47 balls in their unbroken opening stand of 181. The RCB juggernaut continues to roll with their fourth victory on the trot and a strong foundation in the points table going into the third week of the tournament. Royals, with a team that hardly inspires confidence, are again looking good for bringing up the rear.