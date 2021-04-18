IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 were backed up a spirited bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing 205, KKR got off to a flier as Shubman Gill scored 21 runs off just nine balls, but in trying to look for another big shot, Gill lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson in the second over of the innings. Nitish Rana (18), Dinesh Karthik (2), Eoin Morgan (29) weren't able to play the much-needed innings. Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan did keep KKR's hopes alive but in the end, the task proved too much and they ended up stumbling to a 38-run loss.

Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a bad start as they lost wickets of Virat Kohli (5) and Rajat Patidar (1) in the second over of the innings. Maxwell then joined Padikkal in the crease and the duo revived the innings for RCB. However, it was the onslaught from Maxwell and De Villiers which helped RCB post a total of more than the 200-run mark.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led side is the only team to have won all their games so far in the tournament.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 points ( played 3, won 2)

2. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 3, won 1)

3. Chennai Super Kings - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

4. Delhi Capitals - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

5. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 3, won 0)