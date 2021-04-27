IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals clash

Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 172, Delhi Capitals got off to bad start as the side was reduced to 28/2 in the fourth over. It was Shimron Hetmyer and skipper Rishabh Pant's partnership which gave the much-needed impetus to Delhi's innings. In the final three overs, Delhi required 46 runs for the win. Hetmyer smashed Jamieson for 21 runs in the 18th over and as a result, DC needed just 25 runs from the final two overs. Harshal Patel bowled a clinicial 19th over and Siraj then defended 14 runs in the final over as RCB edged past DC to register a victory.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points ( played 6, won 4)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 8 points (played 5, won 4)

3. Delhi Capitals - 8 points (played 6, won 3)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 points (played 6, won 2)

6. Punjab Kings - 4 points (played 6, won 2)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 5, won 1)

(With ANI inputs)