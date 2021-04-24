IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash

Skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten 42 runs after Chris Morris' stand out spell helped Rajasthan Royals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.

Morris picked four wickets and restricted KKR to 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Samson's gritty knock of 42 off 41 balls helped the side to chase the total with seven balls to spare.

Chasing 134, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 21-run brief partnership for the opening wicket before spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the former at 5 in the fourth over.