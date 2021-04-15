IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash

David Miller's combative 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris' timely onslaught (36 not out) powered Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets for 15 runs to restrict the Capitals to 147 for eight. Unadkat (3/15 off 4 overs) dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to trigger DC's top-order collapse from which they never recovered fully. Captain Rishabh Pant's blistering 32-ball 51, studded with nine fours, was not enough as DC could only post a modest total after being put in to bat.

The Royals were 17 for 3 in the fourth over and 42 for 5 at the halfway mark. Miller and Rahul Tewatia (19) kept the Royals in the hunt with a 48-run stand for the sixth wicket before Rabada came back to give the much-needed breakthrough for the Capitals. However, it was Morris whose blitzkrieg took Royals home with two balls to spare. It is Royals' first win of the season.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4 points ( played 2, won 2)

2. Mumbai Indians - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

3. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

4. Delhi Capitals - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

5. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 2, won 0)

8. Chennai Super Kings - 0 points (played 1, won 0)