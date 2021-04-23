IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash

Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul's solid half-century and a disciplined bowling effort helped defeat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and snap their three-match losing streak at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi (2/21 in 4) and Mohammad Shami (2/21 in 4), limited Mumbai Indians to 131 for six despite a fine half-century by Rohit Sharma (63 off 52) on a sluggish surface.

Openers Rahul (60 not out off 52) and Mayank Agarwal (25 off 20) shared a 53-run stand before the skipper got support from 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle (43 not out off 35).

The win was Punjab's second in five games while Mumbai suffered their third loss in five matches.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 points ( played 4, won 4)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 6 points (played 4, won 3)

3. Delhi Capitals - 6 points (played 4, won 3)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

5. Punjab Kings - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

7. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

8. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

(With PTI inputs)