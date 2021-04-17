IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderbad clash

Ordinary performance by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batsmen consigned them to their third successive loss in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians (MI) put up a spirited effort in the field to defend 150/5, winning the match by 13 runs.

This was the third successive time SRH lost a match after looking like they would race to the target after having got a good start.

SRH had earlier messed up the chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening encounter and then lost their next match to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Saturday, after a 67-run opening wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow (43 off 22 balls) and David Warner (36 off 24 balls), they lost track.