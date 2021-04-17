Cricket

IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderbad clash

By FPJ Web Desk

This was the third successive time SRH lost a match after looking like they would race to the target after having got a good start

Ordinary performance by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batsmen consigned them to their third successive loss in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians (MI) put up a spirited effort in the field to defend 150/5, winning the match by 13 runs.

This was the third successive time SRH lost a match after looking like they would race to the target after having got a good start.

SRH had earlier messed up the chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening encounter and then lost their next match to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Saturday, after a 67-run opening wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow (43 off 22 balls) and David Warner (36 off 24 balls), they lost track.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 3, won 2)

2.Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4 points ( played 2, won 2)

3. Chennai Super Kings - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

4. Delhi Capitals - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

5. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 2, won 0)

