IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderbad clash

Ordinary performance by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batsmen consigned them to their third successive loss in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians (MI) put up a spirited effort in the field to defend 150/5, winning the match by 13 runs.
This was the third successive time SRH lost a match after looking like they would race to the target after having got a good start.
SRH had earlier messed up the chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening encounter and then lost their next match to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
On Saturday, after a 67-run opening wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow (43 off 22 balls) and David Warner (36 off 24 balls), they lost track.
Check out the points table after this clash:
1. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 3, won 2)
2.Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4 points ( played 2, won 2)
3. Chennai Super Kings - 2 points (played 2, won 1)
4. Delhi Capitals - 2 points (played 2, won 1)
5. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)
6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 2, won 1)
7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 1, won 1)
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 2, won 0)