IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash

Delhi Capitals registered another win in the season after beating the Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Match 13 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 at the M. A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Amit Mishra took four important wickets while Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with the bat to get DC over the line against MI.

DC, who were chasing a target of 138, made two changes from the previous game, bringing in Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra. MI got an early wicket in form of Prithvi Shaw after the opener was caught and bowled by Jayant Yadav in the second over but the ship was steadied by Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan, who was joined by Steve Smith in the middle, carried his great form into the innings and built a steady partnership with the right-hander. After losing a few wickets in the final few overs, Shimron Hetmyer guided his team to an important win.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 points ( played 3, won 3)

2. Delhi Capitals - 6 points (played 4, won 3)

3. Chennai Super Kings - 4 points (played 3, won 2)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 4, won 2)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 3, won 0)