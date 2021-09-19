IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash

Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs here on Sunday.
After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Indians to 136/8 in 20 overs.
Brief scores:
Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) beat Mumbai Indians 136/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out; Bravo 3/25, Deepak Chahar 2/19) by 20 runs.
Check out the points table after this clash:
1. Chennai Super Kings - 12 points (played 8, won 6)
2. Delhi Capitals - 12 points (played 8, won 6)
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points ( played 7, won 5)
4. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 8, won 4)
5. Rajasthan Royals - 6 points (played 7, won 3)
6. Punjab Kings - 6 points (played 8, won 3)
6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 points (played 7, won 2)
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 7, won 1)