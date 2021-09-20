IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chasing a paltry 93 for a win, Shubman Gill (48) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer (41 not out) stitched 82 runs for the opening wicket as KKR reached 94 for 1 in just 10 overs.

Earlier, electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92 with Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets apiece for 9 and 13 runs respectively. This was Bangalore's sixth lowest total in the history of IPL.

After electing to bat first, Bangalore started off with captain Virat Kohli unleashing a lovely punch on the up through covers off Prasidh Krishna. But Krishna fought back on the next ball, trapping Kohli lbw with a delivery which nipped back in and hit him above the knee roll. Kohli (5) took the DRS but couldn't turn the decision in his favour.

Devdutt Padikkal (22) looked in sublime touch with well-timed boundaries. But Lockie Ferguson sent back him back on the last ball of power-play, taking a thin edge behind to keeper Dinesh Karthik while playing the ramp shot.

Debutant KS Bharat (16) tried to break the shackles with a back-foot pull off Andre Russell in the ninth over. But with no timing on the shot, the top-edge was grabbed by Shubman Gill running in from deep mid-wicket.

Bangalore's day went from bad to worse as three balls later, Russell took out AB de Villiers for a golden duck with a quick yorker on leg-stump clipping his back foot and hitting the stumps. The double-wicket over by Russell broke the back of Bangalore's innings.

Glenn Maxwell's frustrating 17-ball stay at the crease ended with him coming out for the big shot, only to be clean bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. One brought two for Kolkata as Chakravarthy's googly claimed Wanindu Hasaranga lbw for a golden duck on the next ball. Chakravarthy added another wicket to his name with Sachin Baby (7) slicing to backward point. The leg-spinner's day got better when he got his finger on the ball while trying to stop and ran out Kyle Jamieson from the non-striker's end. Ferguson got his second wicket of the day with a slower yorker dismantling Harshal Patel's bails.

Mohammed Siraj's attempt to get cheeky with a scoop ended in fine leg's hands, summing up Bangalore's innings, devoid of momentum and direction.

Meanwhile, this is the fifth-biggest IPL win in terms of balls to spare.

87 MI v KKR Mumbai 2008

76 KTK v RR Indore 2011

73 PBKS v DC Mohali 2017

71 RCB v PBKS Indore 2018

60 KKR v RCB Abu Dhabi 2021 *

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 12 points (played 8, won 6)

2. Delhi Capitals - 12 points (played 8, won 6)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points (played 8, won 5)

4. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 8, won 4)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 points (played 8, won 3)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 6 points (played 7, won 3)

7. Punjab Kings - 6 points (played 8, won 3)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 7, won 1)

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:42 PM IST