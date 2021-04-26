Cricket

IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash

By FPJ Web Desk

Ahmedabad: Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders bats during match 21 of the Vivo Indian League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, April 26, 2021.
Ahmedabad: Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders bats during match 21 of the Vivo Indian League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, April 26, 2021.
(PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Chasing a modest 124-run target against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered initial blows. They were in trouble at 17 for 3 before Rahul Tripathi (41 off 32 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (47 not out off 40 balls) put them on course with a 66-run fourth-wicket stand. They chased down the total in 16.4 overs.

For the Punjab Kings, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jordan's 30 off 18 balls took them past 120-run mark. KKR's Prasidh Krishna came up with his best figures of 3 for 30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 8 points (played 5, won 4)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 points ( played 5, won 4)

3. Delhi Capitals - 6 points (played 4, won 3)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 points (played 6, won 2)

6. Punjab Kings - 4 points (played 6, won 2)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

(With PTI inputs)

