IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first Super Over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH, who sent in captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, managed to take just seven runs in their Super Over which was bowled by Axar Patel. One run was deducted from SRH's tally due to captain Warner not putting his bat completely over the crease for the last run. For DC, captain Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan walked out for the run chase while spinner Rashid Khan bowled for SRH. The batsmen took two runs off the first two balls before Pant hit a four off the third. The next ball, however, went for a dot after which the batsmen stole two runs off the last two balls to take DC over the line.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad's inept middle-order show foiled their splendid bowling effort as they failed to chase down the average total. Rashid Khan and Jagadeesha Suchith's tight spells had restricted the Capitals to 159 for four despite a quick 81-run stand between openers Prithvi Shaw (53) and Shikhar Dhawan (28). For SRH, Kane Williamson (66 not out) anchored their sinking ship when wickets tumbled at the other end. However, it were the timely hits from Suchith (15 off 6) that helped SRH tie the scores and take it to the Super Over.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 8 points (played 5, won 4)

2. Delhi Capitals - 8 points (played 5, won 4)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 points ( played 5, won 4)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

5. Punjab Kings - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 5, won 1)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 5, won 1)

(With PTI and IANS inputs)