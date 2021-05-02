IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash

Shikhar Dhawan's delightful 69 (not out) overshadowed Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in an IPL match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Agarwal, who was leading the side in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul, used the straight bat effectively in his lone hand to take Punjab Kings to 166 for six.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals hardly broke a sweat in the run chase, cantering to victory in 17.4 overs, their sixth win in eight matches. The destructive opening duo of Prithvi Shaw (39 off 22) and Dhawan (69 not out off 47) gave another flying start to Delhi who raced to 63 for no loss in six overs. Steve Smith made 24 off 22 balls and the Shimron Hetmyer (16 off 4) smashed two sixes and a four in the 18th over to take DC home with 14 balls to spare.

For Punjab Kings, it was their fifth loss in eight games, summing up their inconsistent run so far. On the other hand, this was Delhi's sixth win in eight games. The Rishabh Pant-led side is now leading on the points table.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 12 points (played 8, won 6)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 10 points (played 7, won 5)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points ( played 7, won 5)

4. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 7, won 4)

5. Rajasthan Royals - 6 points (played 7, won 3)

6. Punjab Kings - 6 points (played 8, won 3)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 points (played 7, won 2)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 7, won 1)

(With PTI inputs)