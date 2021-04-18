IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash

Shikhar Dhawan struck a swashbuckling 92 as Delhi Capitals made short work of a 196-run target for a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Dhawan looked in sublime form during his 49-ball knock that was studded with 13 fours and two sixes. Dhawan was ably supported by Prithvi Shaw (32 off 15) first up and then skipper Rishabh Pant (15) and Marcus Stoinis (27 not out) as DC chased down 196 in 18.2 overs.

Put in to bat, Mayank Agarwal and captain K L Rahul stitched a century-run opening stand to guide Punjab to a challenging 195 for four. Agarwal made 69 off 36 balls, while Rahul scored 61 off 51 deliveries as Punjab made a flying start to their innings. However, Punjab's innings slowed down after wickets fell. Big-hitting Chris Gayle (11) failed to make a mark. Nicholas Pooran (9) failed yet again but Deepak Hooda (22 not out off 13) and Shahrukh Khan (15 not out off five) provided the much-needed big hits towards the end.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 points ( played 3, won 2)

2. Delhi Capitals - 4 points (played 3, won 1)

3. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 3, won 1)

4. Chennai Super Kings - 2 points (played 2, won 1)

5. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 3, won 0)