IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Shaw and Dhawan played knocks of 82 and 46 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win with 21 balls to spare. With this win, Delhi has moved to the second spot in the points table with 10 points.

Chasing 155, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start as Prithvi Shaw smashed six boundaries in the very first over bowled by Shivam Mavi. Shaw along with Dhawan continued the carnage and Delhi's score read 67/0 after the end of the sixth over.

Dhawan and Shaw continued with their momentum and KKR had no answers on how to stop both the batters. With just 23 runs needed for the win, KKR finally managed to get a breakthrough as Pat Cummins had Dhawan (46) adjudged leg-before wicket, ending the first-wicket partnership of 132 runs.