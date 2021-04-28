IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad's cool quotient blended beautifully with Faf du Plessis' flamboyance as Chennai Super Kings outsmarted SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gaikwad was calmness personified as he tore apart the Sunrisers attack during his 75 off 44 balls after Du Plessis (56 off 38 balls) launched the initial assault, making a target of 172 looking easier than it actually was. By the time Rashid Khan (3/36) quickly accounted for Gaikwad after a 129-run opening stand followed by Moeen Ali and Du Plessis, it was all over for the Hyderabad franchise.

Earlier, after opting to bat, half-centuries from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner along with a cameo from Kane Williamson ensured a decent 171/3 for SRH. Warner (57 off 55 balls) and Pandey (61 off 46 balls) added 106 runs for the second wicket at the Kotla but it was Williamson's 26 not out off 10 balls and Kedar Jadhav's 12 off 4 balls which ensured a competitive total for SRH. Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for CSK, returning figures of 2 for 35 from 4 overs while Sam Curran (1/30) got the other wicket.

With this win, CSK has leapfroged Royal Challengers Bangalore to the top of the table while Hyderabad stayed at the bottom.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 10 points (played 6, won 5)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points ( played 6, won 5)

3. Delhi Capitals - 8 points (played 6, won 4)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 points (played 6, won 2)

6. Punjab Kings - 4 points (played 6, won 2)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 6, won 1)

(With PTI inputs)