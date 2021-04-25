IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash

Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings before the all-rounder came back to pick three wickets as MS Dhoni-led side thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

A business end master-class from Jadeja had powered CSK to 191/4 in their 20 overs. In response, RCB could only manage 122/9, thanks to Jadeja and Imran Tahir's impeccable bowling performances.

Chasing 192, RCB got off to a flying start with the side scoring 44 runs in the first three overs. However, things soon went downhill as Sam Curran dismissed skipper Virat Kohli on the first ball of the fourth over. RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was soon found reeling at 89/7 in the 12th over. In the end, the Kohli-led side was only able to score 122 runs, as CSK broke RCB's unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 8 points (played 5, won 4)

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 points ( played 5, won 4)

3. Delhi Capitals - 6 points (played 4, won 3)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

5. Punjab Kings - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 4 points (played 5, won 2)

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 4, won 1)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 5, won 1)

