IPL 2021: Check out the points table after Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali tormented the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up to ensure a second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Cameos from Faf du Plessis (33 off 17), Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8), Ambati Raydu (27 off 17), and Ali (26 off 20) helped CSK post 188 for nine after being put in to bat.

Royals made a promising start in the run chase courtesy Jos Buttler (49 off 35) before the batsmen succumbed to the spinners on the Wankhede pitch which offered more turn than earlier games. CSK won the game by 45 runs after Royals' innings ended at 143 for nine.

Ali (3/7 in 3 overs) picked up three wickets in quick succession to effectively seal the game for his team after Jadeja (2/28 in 4) provided the crucial breakthrough by castling Buttler with a classical away turning delivery. One of the best fielders around, Jadeja also took four catches.

It was another emphatic win for CSK after they outplayed Punjab Kings, while Royals suffered their second loss in three games.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 points ( played 3, won 2)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 4 points (played 3, won 1)

3. Delhi Capitals - 4 points (played 3, won 1)

4. Mumbai Indians - 4 points (played 3, won 1)

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

7. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 3, won 1)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 3, won 0)