IPL 2021: BCCI keen to resume IPL in September: Reports

Due to the rampant second wave of coronavirus which has wreaked havoc in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India was compelled to postpone the ongoing edition of the Vivo IPL on Tuesday.

However, it seems like the board is keen to utilize the September window before the T20 World Cup to conduct the remaining games of the league. Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the marquee league can be completed.

"Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in India in October and November. When asked about the arrangements made for the return of the foreign players who were part of the league, the official said, "as mentioned by BCCI earlier as well, it shall be ensured that all the players reach home safely. Planning is on and a clear picture will be out by tomorrow on their travel routes."

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also said that the board is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation.