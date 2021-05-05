IPL 2021: Australian cricketers to reach Maldives by chartered flight

Kolkata, May 5: Australian cricketers, involved in the suspended IPL, will soon fly to Maldives in a chartered flight and wait there till Australia opens its borders to receive them, an official said on Wednesday.

Australia has sealed its borders to travellers from India until May 15 due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the postponement of the League.

The 38-member Australian contingent that has players, coaches, umpires and commentators, chose to wait in Maldives until the borders re-open.