IPL 2021 Auction: Who is Dawid Malan and why is he a smart buy?

Dawid Malan has been one of the most sought after players for the auction of IPL 2021. The ICC's No.1 ranked T20I batsman is all set to make his debut in the 14th edition of IPL. England's 33-year-old top-order batsman Dawid Malan could just be the answer to Punjab Kings' requirement for more firepower.

The batsman averages over 50 with a strike rate of almost 150 in the T20I format.

In a career spanning over four years, Malan has aggregated 855 runs from 19 T20Is at an incredible average of 53.43. The amazing tally includes one century and 9 fifties. He has an astonishing strike-rate of 149.47 in the format, and smashed 30 sixes so far.