IPL 2021 Auction: Uncapped Gowtham goes to CSK for Rs 9.25 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham has fetched big bids on more than one occasion. He was with Rajashtan Royals in 2019, then he went to Punjab Kings who released the all-rounder due to unimpressive performances.

However, this proved to be a blessing in disguise as CSK roped him for Rs 9.25 crore. Teams were battling to get the all-rounder in their side and when KKR looked all set to take the all-rounder way, CSK made a surprise entry and snatched him for a hefty price.

Gowtham has performed well on several occasions in the IPL. His stats don't look overly impressive but he was effective in the lower middle order for RR and bowled well too. In the previous season, he was largely under-utilized by Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders were interested in taking him as he would have filled the Indian all-rounder void in their side. However, he was taken by the spin loving CSK franchise.

Gowtham would be really effective on the pitches in Chennai. He can bowl the tough overs in the powerplay and he is just the right player at number 7 or 8. With all-rounders like Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali and now Gowtham in the side, CSK looks a much more stronger unit.